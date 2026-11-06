The inaugural Booker Creek Arts Festival, debuting Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, November 15, 2026, will transform the historic EDGE District in St. Petersburg into a four-day immersive arts experience celebrating creativity, culture, and community. Inspired by Booker Creek, the historic urban stream that winds through downtown St. Petersburg, the festival will feature juried works by hundreds of Florida artists displayed throughout participating venues.

To learn more about the inaugural Booker Creek Arts Festival on November 12-15 in the EDGE district, see a map and the times and locations of the art and artists’ events, please go to: bookercreekarts.com.

