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Bowl with a Pro!

Bowl for kid's sake this weekend.
Big Brother Big Sister | Morning Blend
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Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay is partnering with the NFLPA for our annual Bowl for Kids' Sake this Saturday, June 13th from 1 to 4pm at Pin Chasers Midtown in Tampa. All the proceeds from the event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

Bigs and Littles will be able to bowl alongside Former NFL Players and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders Alumni Inc.

Having a positive mentor provides young people with consistent encouragement, guidance, and a trusted relationship that helps them build confidence and navigate life's challenges. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay is proud to support and supplement one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth across our 9 county service area.

https://bbbstampabay.org/ [bbbstampabay.org]

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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