Boyd Hill Nature Preserve

A unique nature experience located in the heart of St. Petersburg, where the hustle and bustle of the city fade into the soothing sounds of nature. The preserve spans 400 acres and connects to Lake Maggiore. At the Lake Maggiore Environmental Education Center, you can explore a variety of environmental education programs, including camps, hikes, and specialty programs.

As you walk the trails of the preserve, you'll pass through diverse habitats that are vital for the wildlife who call the area home, such as gopher tortoises, alligators, and marsh rabbits. Each visit to the preserve will offer a fresh, ever-changing experience of nature.

