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Brainy Bots Club

Bringing STEM directly to you!
Brainy Bots | Morning Blend
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We Bring STEM Directly to Kids- Brainy Bots is a mobile coding and robotics
program, so instead of families having to travel to us, we bring hands-on STEM experiences directly into schools, homeschool groups, recreation centers, and neighborhood communities. Our goal is to make coding and robotics accessible, convenient, and exciting for as many kids as possible.

We Want Kids Creating Technology, Not Just Consuming It- Brainy Bots is about more than robots and coding games. We want kids to see themselves as creators, inventors, and problem solvers. Through group challenges, engineering activities, and collaborative projects, students learn that technology is something they can build and control, not just something they watch on a screen

www.brainybotsclub.com [brainybotsclub.com]
Info@brainybotsclub.com
941-277-6597
@brainybotsclub on Facebook and Instagram

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