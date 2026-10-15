Breaking Down the Misconceptions of Continue Glucose Monitoring

For the more than 30 million Americans living with Type 2 diabetes (T2D), managing daily choices from food to exercise can feel like a guessing game. One of the biggest misconceptions about continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is that it's only for people with Type 1 diabetes or those who use insulin. In reality, more people with Type 2 diabetes may benefit from CGM than they realize. CGM technology provides real-time glucose insights that can help people with T2D understand how their daily choices, like what they eat or how active they are, impact their glucose levels. It's not about judging your numbers; it's about understanding your body so you can make small, confident decisions every day.

Clinical studies show that using a CGM can help you feel more in charge of your diabetes and help you stay on track with your health goals. Yet one in five people with Type 2 diabetes feel they need their doctor to suggest new tools before discussing them. Dr. Bindal can discuss why those conversations are so important and why more people with Type 2 diabetes may benefit from learning about all the options available to them.

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Abbott

