Bringing Soccer to the Community

The excitement of the World Cup has inspired young athletes everywhere, and the United Soccer Association wants to help families keep that momentum going. As the longest-running organized soccer league in the Tampa Bay area, USA Soccer provides competitive opportunities for boys and girls from U8 through U19 through clubs across Florida.

With an emphasis on affordability, player development, confidence and character, the league gives young athletes a place to grow both on and off the field. Parents can visit usa-soccer.org/clubs to find a local club with open registration and get their child signed up for youth soccer.