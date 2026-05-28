Bringing the Fun Back into Learning Math by "Gamifying" it

Dennis DiNoia is a Florida State Certified Secondary Mathematics Teacher & Founder of Mr. D Math.

Dennis DiNoia has been a Florida State Certified Secondary Mathematics Teacher since 1988 and founded Mr. D Math after realizing he could help far more students master math by bringing his tutoring strategies to an online platform.

Website: https://mrdmath.com/

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