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Bringing the Fun Back into Learning Math by "Gamifying" it

Mr. D Math | Morning Blend
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Dennis DiNoia is a Florida State Certified Secondary Mathematics Teacher & Founder of Mr. D Math.

Dennis DiNoia has been a Florida State Certified Secondary Mathematics Teacher since 1988 and founded Mr. D Math after realizing he could help far more students master math by bringing his tutoring strategies to an online platform. 

Website: https://mrdmath.com/

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