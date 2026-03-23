Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Broadway and Film Star Norbert Leo Butz

The Broadway and Film Star is coming to Largo
Norbert Leo Butz | Morning Blend
Posted

Norbert Leo Butz's solo show is a captivating evening of song and storytelling, showcasing his Broadway and film career. He shares highlights from his performances, original compositions, and surprising covers, all while weaving in personal anecdotes. Expect a mix of musical theatre, rock, and blues, exploring themes of memory and his evolving relationship with women.

Saturday at 8pm
Central Florida Performing Arts Center
Largo
Tickets at LargoArts.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: City of Largo

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com