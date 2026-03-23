Broadway and Film Star Norbert Leo Butz

Norbert Leo Butz's solo show is a captivating evening of song and storytelling, showcasing his Broadway and film career. He shares highlights from his performances, original compositions, and surprising covers, all while weaving in personal anecdotes. Expect a mix of musical theatre, rock, and blues, exploring themes of memory and his evolving relationship with women.

Saturday at 8pm

Central Florida Performing Arts Center

Largo

Tickets at LargoArts.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: City of Largo

