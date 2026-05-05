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Brunch Ideas for Mother's Day

Check out these great products to level up Mother's Day.
The Green Goddess| Morning Blend
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Mother's Day is almost here, which means it's a great time to gather for brunch. Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila has some must-haves to look out for before hosting Mom.

For more on the products seen here, check out:

Catalina Crunch [catalinacrunch.com] Protein Granola, Protein Cereal and Protein Snack Mix
Toufayan [toufayan.com] Bagels & Pita
JiMMYBAR! America's first creatine protein bar [jimmybars.com]
Madame Backlash Gin [zyrvodka.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Green Goddess

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