Brunch Ideas for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is almost here, which means it's a great time to gather for brunch. Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila has some must-haves to look out for before hosting Mom.

For more on the products seen here, check out:

Catalina Crunch [catalinacrunch.com] Protein Granola, Protein Cereal and Protein Snack Mix

Toufayan [toufayan.com] Bagels & Pita

JiMMYBAR! America's first creatine protein bar [jimmybars.com]

Madame Backlash Gin [zyrvodka.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Green Goddess

