Buckle Up For A New Adventurous Season with The Rings of Power

Middle Earth is at war and the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all... Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life. Series stars Benjamin Walker and Cynthia Addai-Robinson shares what to expect in this new season.

Season Three’s First Four Episodes is now available on Prime Video.