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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Buckle Up For A New Adventurous Season with The Rings of Power

New season now out on Amazon Prime.
The Rings of Power | Morning Blend
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Middle Earth is at war and the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all... Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life. Series stars Benjamin Walker and Cynthia Addai-Robinson shares what to expect in this new season.

Season Three’s First Four Episodes is now available on Prime Video.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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