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Bucs are Looking for a Win

We break down the Bucs upcoming game with Ian.
Tampa Bay Bucs | Morning Blend
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After a 43-13 statement blowout over Carolina where the ground game gashed opponents for 258 yards, the 2-5 Bucs are right back in the NFC south mix. Now they welcome a dangerous 3-4 Atlanta squad. Ian Beckles breaks everything down in today's Bucs Chat.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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