Bucs are Looking for a Win

After a 43-13 statement blowout over Carolina where the ground game gashed opponents for 258 yards, the 2-5 Bucs are right back in the NFC south mix. Now they welcome a dangerous 3-4 Atlanta squad. Ian Beckles breaks everything down in today's Bucs Chat.
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After a 43-13 statement blowout over Carolina where the ground game gashed opponents for 258 yards, the 2-5 Bucs are right back in the NFC south mix. Now they welcome a dangerous 3-4 Atlanta squad. Ian Beckles breaks everything down in today's Bucs Chat.
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