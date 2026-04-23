Bucs Draft Block Party

The Buccaneers Official Drafty Party will be held in Downtown St. Pete for the first time -- taking over Central Ave. This will be an exciting opportunity to connect Buccaneers fans in St. Pete and all throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The evening will feature full coverage of the NFL Draft on a super-sized video screen on Central Ave, Miller Lite experiences and games, Player and Legend appearances, fan giveaways, Team Store pop-up, food trucks, photo opportunities, and more

There will be an opportunity to purchase draft-exclusive items, including the official draft hat and "We are the Krewe" draft shirts

Free admission. All fans are encouraged to RSVP to receive exclusive updates. https://www.buccaneers.com/forms/2026-draft-party-rsvp?source=pr [buccaneers.com]