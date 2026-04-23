Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Bucs Draft Block Party

We showcase the best place to watch the NFL Draft.
Draft Block Party | Morning Blend
Posted

The Buccaneers Official Drafty Party will be held in Downtown St. Pete for the first time -- taking over Central Ave. This will be an exciting opportunity to connect Buccaneers fans in St. Pete and all throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The evening will feature full coverage of the NFL Draft on a super-sized video screen on Central Ave, Miller Lite experiences and games, Player and Legend appearances, fan giveaways, Team Store pop-up, food trucks, photo opportunities, and more

There will be an opportunity to purchase draft-exclusive items, including the official draft hat and "We are the Krewe" draft shirts

Free admission. All fans are encouraged to RSVP to receive exclusive updates. https://www.buccaneers.com/forms/2026-draft-party-rsvp?source=pr [buccaneers.com]

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com