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Bucs Looking for Their Second Win of the Season

We chat with Ian about the Bucs keeping the win streak alive.
Bucs Breakdown | Morning Blend
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The Bucs are looking for their second win of the season when they host the Steelers for a 1pm game. How will they fare against the 3 and 2 Steelers? Ian Beckles, Former NFL Star, joins the Blend to share some insight.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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