Buddy Brew is Expanding!

Buddy Brew Coffee is continuing its biggest expansion ever with the opening of its newest café inside Sprouts Farmers Market on Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m.

The new café is located at 3315 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico, FL 33596, and is part of Buddy Brew's partnership with Sprouts, which will bring 10 new full-service Buddy Brew cafés to communities across the Tampa Bay area this summer.

To celebrate the grand opening, guests can enjoy $3 Summer Drink Specials all day, including the Banana Split Latte, Toasted Coconut Latte, Shaken Banana Bread Flat White, Cantaloupe Matcha, and Summer Sunburst Sparkler. The first 25 guests will receive a gift bag filled with exclusive Buddy Brew merchandise and gift cards, and one lucky guest will win free coffee for a year.

The Valrico café offers the full Buddy Brew experience, including espresso drinks, cold brew, matcha, smoothies, breakfast, lunch, pastries, and more. To learn more, visit buddybrew.com or follow @buddybrewcoffee on social media.