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Buena Vista Social Club

Now on stage at Straz!
Buena Vista Social Club | Morning Blend
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Buena Vista Social Club™ Oct. 6-11 at Straz Center www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org] It’s been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past. Hailed as a "jaw-dropping, soul-stirring must see" (The Washington Post), the Tony® and GRAMMY® Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club™ is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances and music that needs no translation.

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