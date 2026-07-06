Buena Vista Social Club comes to Straz Center

You can watch the electrifying, romantic love story and reflection of Cuban history on stage at Straz Center as part of this season’s Broadway Series.

Set in Havana across two generations, Buena Vista Social Club follows the lives, loves, and dreams of the legendary Cuban musicians whose unforgettable songs captured the soul of a nation. As young artists navigate romance, ambition, and political change, their stories intertwine with the older generation’s journey to reclaim the music and the relationships that once united them. Filled with passion and timeless melodies, the show celebrates the everlasting power of music to transcend both time and circumstance.

We traveled to New York City to interview co-choreographer Patricia Delgado. She shared her remarkable story of dancing as a principal ballerina with Miami City Ballet before transitioning to choreographing a Broadway musical alongside her husband, Justin Peck.

Patricia brings her formal dance training, along with her Cuban roots, to the show's enchanting choreography, infusing every movement with authenticity, heart, and vibrant energy. Buena Vista Social Club is a celebration of Cuba's rich musical heritage brought to life on stage.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 10th

strazcenter.org