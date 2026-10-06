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Building a Literary Community

Check out this book lovers delight.
Bookends | Morning Blend
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Bookends has become a hub for readers through a variety of literary events, including author talks, book signings, poetry readings, book clubs and special celebrations. One of its most anticipated events is the ACOTAR midnight release party, where fans of the A Court of Thorns and Roses series can gather to celebrate a major book launch together. The bookstore also shines a spotlight on local authors, giving regional writers opportunities to connect with readers and share their work in an intimate community setting.

Bookends is recognizing Banned Books Week by encouraging conversations about challenged books, diverse voices and the importance of intellectual freedom. The bookstore is committed to creating a welcoming space where readers can explore a wide range of stories and perspectives.

During Women's Business Month, Bookends received a $5,500 in-kind grant from the Working Women Foundation, Tampa Bay Metro and The Write One Creative Services. The grant will help the bookstore invest in paid advertising for the first time and expand its reach throughout the community.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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