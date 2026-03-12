Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Busch Gardens Food, Wine & Garden Festival

We sample some delicious dishes from Busch Gardens Food, Wine &amp; Garden Fest.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Unveils Bold Flavors, New Features and Chart-Topping Music Artists for the Food, Wine & Garden Festival • The festival runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting March 6 through May 10, 2026. • 25+ eats and 40+ drinks to enjoy! A world of taste is on full display as guests can sip and savor their way through flavorful eats and mouthwatering treats while experiencing the park’s collection of world-class thrills. • New this year, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is introducing beautiful garden elements to the event, featuring topiaries and plant sculptures inspired by the park’s extraordinary animals and iconic themes — making it the first time guests can experience these artful additions.

or more information on the Food, Wine & Garden Festival and Annual Pass, visit BuschGardensTampa.com BuschGardensTampa.com and follow Busch Gardens on social media at @BuschGardens.

