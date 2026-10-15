Busy Families Checklist

School, work, extracurricular activities and household chores can leave families with packed calendars and little downtime. Here to help find practical ways to save time and get organized is journalist and parenting expert, Ericka Souter. Ericka is the author of "How to Have a Kid and a Life: Survival Guide" and she is a frequent contributor to national broadcast and print platforms.

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