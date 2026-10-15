Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Busy Families Checklist

Fall Checklist | Morning Blend
Posted

School, work, extracurricular activities and household chores can leave families with packed calendars and little downtime. Here to help find practical ways to save time and get organized is journalist and parenting expert, Ericka Souter. Ericka is the author of "How to Have a Kid and a Life: Survival Guide" and she is a frequent contributor to national broadcast and print platforms.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tips on TV

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com