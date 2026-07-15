BYTE Burger elevates the smash burger.

No Shortcuts on Quality - 100% Top Quality Prime Angus Beef – no fillers, no preservatives. Buns baked fresh daily by a local Tampa Bay bakery .Six house-made sauces, crafted entirely from scratch. Hand-cut fries made fresh to order. Chicken nuggets, fresh and never-frozen, made to order Boutique sodas – no high-fructose corn syrup, no artificial ingredients

Location & Hours 10935 N 56th Street, Temple Terrace – just minutes from USF Thursday–Friday: 11:30 am – 12:00 am Saturday: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am Sunday: 12:00 pm – 08:00 pm

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