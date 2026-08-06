Caitlin Clark: From the Logo

From viral high school phenom to record-shattering college star to WNBA Rookie of the Year and global icon, Caitlin Clark’s story unfolds in living color. This stunning photographic history captures not only the unforgettable moments on the court but also the cultural tidal wave she has sparked across sports. This book chronicles not just the making of a superstar but the reshaping of a sport.

Sports media veteran journalist Robin Lundberg brings authoritative insight to Caitlin Clark’s rise, grounded in his work at Sports Illustrated and ESPN and his dedicated coverage of the Indiana Fever. Lundberg’s ability to frame Caitlin Clark’s rise through defining moments, revealing the scale and significance of her impact in a powerful portrait of her swagger, influence, and exceptional skill.

