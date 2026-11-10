Cali Brunch

Delicious brunch that you'll want to try. Enjoy brunch at Cali every Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Located in South Tampa, Tampa Palms, Brandon and St. Pete.
Visit eatatcali.com to learn more and see their menu.
Delicious brunch that you'll want to try. Enjoy brunch at Cali every Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Located in South Tampa, Tampa Palms, Brandon and St. Pete.
Visit eatatcali.com to learn more and see their menu.
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