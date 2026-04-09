Camp IDS with Corbett Prep

Registration is Open!

Staffed by Corbett Prep's dynamic counselors, our summer camp provides extraordinary experiences in sports, academics, arts, recreation and STEAM in an exciting, fun and supportive environment.

Open to PreK3-8th grade campers from all over the Tampa Bay area, CAMP IDS offers more than 100 half- and full-day camps each summer on Corbett Prep's beautiful lakeside campus. In 2025 we welcomed more than 1,300 students to our six weeks of camps – a record number!

CAMP IDS 2026 will run from June 8-July 17. Please email our CAMP IDS staff with any questions or to request to be added to our email updates!

