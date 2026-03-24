CareerSource Tampa Bay | Youth Connections Program

Youth Connection is our core support system. Whether you need help finishing your GED, seeking post-secondary training, or just figuring out a career map, we’re here to remove those barriers. We serve both Hillsborough and Pinellas, ensuring no young person in our region has to navigate the job market alone.

To show our unified commitment to the entire region, we’ve rebranded. What was formerly known as 'Tampa Bay Summer Hires Program' in Hillsborough is now Summer P.A.Y.S. across both counties. It stands for Preparing Area Youth for Success.

The 2026 application for Summer P.A.Y.S. is officially live and enrolling youth that reside in Pinellas County and Businesses for both Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

https://careersourcetampabay.com/youth-services/ [careersourcetampabay.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CareerSource Tampa Bay

