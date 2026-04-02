The Casey Cares Foundation provides little moments and lasting memories for critically ill children and their families. Casey Cares Foundation just celebrated 25 years of helping families.

After working for several children’s charitable organizations, Casey Baynes, a longtime philanthropist, left to help run her family’s business in Baltimore, Maryland. However, after missing a sense of fulfillment, Casey decided to leave that position to follow her heart. Casey initially met with social workers at hospitals and parents of children fighting cancer, sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, and other life-threatening illnesses to find out how she could lessen their stress and make a difference in their lives. Thus, the Casey Cares Foundation was born in 2000, and began with serving a handful of families.

2nd annual Runway of Resilience Spring Fashion Show

April 9, 2026 @ 6:00 pm Lakewood Ranch Country Club

7650 Legacy Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

For tickets and information, visit caseycares.org