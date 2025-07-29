Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Cat Video Fest Returns to Tampa's Sun-Ray Cinema, Supporting Local Cat Charities

Cat Video Fest is coming to Sun-Ray Cinema on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3.
Cat Video Fest | Morning Blend
Posted

The annual family-friendly Cat Video Fest is coming to Sun-Ray Cinema on August 2 & 3, offering a joyful compilation of the best cat videos from around the internet.

The videos have been selected from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses.

Cat Video Fest is more than just entertainment—it supports local cat-focused charities like Tampa Cat Crusaders. They'll even be on-site at the August 2 screening with adoptable cats before the show at 2pm. Their mission is to rescue, vaccinate, spay/neuter, and find loving homes for stray and neglected cats in the Tampa area.

Sun-Ray Cinema is known for hosting special events like Cat Video Fest alongside indie films, cult classics, and blockbusters. The theater offers gourmet food delivered to your seat and features a unique Pee-Wee Herman-themed lobby perfect for photo ops.

Tickets are available now at SunRayCinema.com. Learn more about Tampa Cat Crusaders at TampaCatCrusaders.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com