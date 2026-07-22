Celebrate 727 Day

Mark your calendars! 727 Day Celebration returns for a weekend filled with more than 100 local deals from visitors with love. This year, the popular event and can't be missed yearly event extends the fun across three days packed with exclusive giveaways, community events, and more than 100 exclusive offers from local vendors.

The event is celebrated over a span on three days from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday all the say thank you to the 727 area. Residents can take advantage of discounts on food & drinks, along with special pricing on tours, and reduced admission to museums.

You can find out more at visitstpeteclearwater.com.

