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Celebrate 727 Day

KAHWA | Morning Blend
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Mark your calendars! 727 Day Celebration returns for a weekend filled with more than 100 local deals from visitors with love. This year, the popular event and can't be missed yearly event extends the fun across three days packed with exclusive giveaways, community events, and more than 100 exclusive offers from local vendors.

The event is celebrated over a span on three days from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday all the say thank you to the 727 area. Residents can take advantage of discounts on food & drinks, along with special pricing on tours, and reduced admission to museums.

You can find out more at visitstpeteclearwater.com.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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