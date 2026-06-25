Celebrate America 250

It’s America’s 250th birthday and many of us will be celebrating with family and friends! Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today with patriotic hosting ideas to enjoy a very festive Fourth of July.

FEATURED PRODUCTS

Grilling for the holiday

Weber

The Kettle Smart Ring is available exclusively at weber.com

Appetizer ready

Mi Niña

Available at grocery, club, and convenience stores and independent retailers nationwide or www.mininatortilla.com for a store near you

The perfect dessert

Pillsbury Funfetti

Shop at your local Walmart or www.walmart.com

Festive serving pieces

Pottery Barn

Visit your local Pottery Barn or online at www.potterybarn.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

