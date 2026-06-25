Celebrate America 250

It’s America’s 250th birthday and many of us will be celebrating with family and friends! Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today with patriotic hosting ideas to enjoy a very festive Fourth of July.
FEATURED PRODUCTS
Grilling for the holiday
Weber
The Kettle Smart Ring is available exclusively at weber.com
Appetizer ready
Mi Niña
Available at grocery, club, and convenience stores and independent retailers nationwide or www.mininatortilla.com for a store near you
The perfect dessert
Pillsbury Funfetti
Shop at your local Walmart or www.walmart.com
Festive serving pieces
Pottery Barn
Visit your local Pottery Barn or online at www.potterybarn.com
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