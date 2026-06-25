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Celebrate America 250

Mom Hint | Morning Blend
Posted

It’s America’s 250th birthday and many of us will be celebrating with family and friends! Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today with patriotic hosting ideas to enjoy a very festive Fourth of July.

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

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