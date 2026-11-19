Actress, New York Times best-selling author, producer and speaker Danica McKellar was first introduced to us as Winnie Cooper on the iconic television classic “The Wonder Years,” launching a career that has spanned nearly four decades - and shows no signs of slowing down.

This holiday season brings two exciting television projects for Danica: the premieres of her 13th and 14th Christmas movies, “The Christmas Yes List,” a romantic comedy co-starring Sam Page, and “The Greatest Christmas Gift,” a heartfelt faith-based drama. Both will premiere in November on Great American Family Channel and stream on Pure Flix.