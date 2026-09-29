Celebrate Halloween at SeaWorld Orlando!

SeaWorld Orlando is bringing movie-inspired fun to Halloween this year. During the day, families can enjoy SeaWorld Spooktacular, featuring Hotel Transylvania characters, costumes and kid-friendly activities included with park admission.

After dark, thrill seekers can brave Howl-O-Scream, a separately ticketed event featuring five haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment. Among this year’s highlights is I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch, SeaWorld Orlando’s first movie-inspired haunted house. Spooktacular runs on select dates through November 1, while Howl-O-Scream runs on select nights through October 31. Visit SeaWorldOrlando.com for dates and tickets.