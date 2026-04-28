Celebrate Mom at Safety Harbor Resort and Spa

Come to the Mother/daughter tea party on Sunday, May 3 | 2-4 PM

Celebrate Mother’s Day with an afternoon of charm, elegance, and indulgence in the serene beauty of the Tranquility Garden. Delight in a thoughtfully curated experience featuring your choice of fine tea, accompanied by an exquisite selection of delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, mini quiche, Waldorf salad, seasonal fruit, and decadent petit fours. Sip on a complimentary glass of champagne as you relax and savor the moment, then create a personalized keepsake at our Build-Your-Own Flower Bouquet station—an experience as beautiful as it is memorable. $74 per person, inclusive.

SafetyHarborSpa.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Safety Harbor Resort and Spa

