Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrate National Bacon Day with Himes Breakfast House

National Bacon Day is coming on Saturday, September 6, and Himes Breakfast House is ready to help you celebrate with a menu full of hearty, bacon-packed dishes.
Himes Breakfast House | Morning Blend
Posted

National Bacon Day is coming on Saturday, September 6, and Himes Breakfast House is ready to help you celebrate with a menu full of hearty, bacon-packed dishes.

Known for its scratch-made dishes, Southern chef inspiration, and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, Himes Breakfast House offers a cozy spot for locals to gather and enjoy comfort food done right.

Owner and founder John Christen says the restaurant stands proudly between fast-growing chains and the city’s one-of-a-kind mom-and-pops.

For more information, visit HimesBreakfastHouse.com. They have three locations — Tampa, Brandon, and the newest in Riverview.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com