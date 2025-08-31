Celebrate National Bacon Day with Himes Breakfast House

National Bacon Day is coming on Saturday, September 6, and Himes Breakfast House is ready to help you celebrate with a menu full of hearty, bacon-packed dishes.

Known for its scratch-made dishes, Southern chef inspiration, and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, Himes Breakfast House offers a cozy spot for locals to gather and enjoy comfort food done right.

Owner and founder John Christen says the restaurant stands proudly between fast-growing chains and the city’s one-of-a-kind mom-and-pops.

For more information, visit HimesBreakfastHouse.com. They have three locations — Tampa, Brandon, and the newest in Riverview.