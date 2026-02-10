Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Celebrate National Pancake Day with Himes Breakfast House

Posted

National Pancake Day is February 17, and Himes Breakfast House is celebrating the ultimate feel-good breakfast!

Known for making pancakes their “love language,” the restaurant offers multiple pancake styles, all paired with signature house-made syrups. Guests can even make it a brunch celebration by pairing them with a crisp, refreshing mimosa.

Himes Breakfast House has three locations across Tampa Bay:

  • Tampa: 3826 S Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
  • Brandon: 312 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511
  • Riverview: 11220 Sullivan St, Riverview, FL 33578

For more information, visit HimesBreakfastHouse.com.

