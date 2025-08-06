Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gulfside Healthcare Services

National Thrift Shop Day and National Non-Profit Day both fall on the same day this year: Sunday, August 17th. As a nonprofit organization, Gulfside provides nearly $1 million in charity care each year to hospice patients in need, and much of that cost is covered by the net proceeds of the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes.

Celebrate National Thrift Shop Day with Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes! Find out more at gulfside.org/national-thrift-shop-day or stop by any of our locations on Sunday, August 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m