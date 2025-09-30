Celebrate National Tomato Month: Recipes Using SUNSET® Campari Cocktail Tomatoes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

October is National Tomato Month, and you can celebrate with SUNSET® Campari Cocktail Tomatoes.

Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French shares some fantastic recipes on how to get the most out of your tomatoes.

Be sure to visit your local grocery store and check the produce section. SUNSET® Campari Tomatoes are available at retailers nationwide. You can also visit their website at SUNSETGrown.com to find more about their great lineup of products and recipes.