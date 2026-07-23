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Celebrating 140 Years in Tampa Bay

National Louis University | Morning Blend
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Established in 1988, NLU's Florida Campus serves a diverse population nationwide with online and on-site opportunities. Our students pursue degrees from the National College of Education, the College of Psychology and Behavioral Sciences, the Graduate School of Business and Leadership, and Accelerate U, which is now offering a Medical Assistant Certificate.

You can find more information at nl.edu/florida.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: National Louis University

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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