Celebrating 15 Years with Redneck Wine Company

15 years of pour decisions have brought us all together once again for this insane annual celebration. A 15th year anniversary theme suggest time and the color red. So saddle up and raise a glass for all the time those beautiful red wines spent in the bottle that are about to coat your glass. It's here! The best wine and food party of the year. At Redneck, when we throw a party, we do it right. This year will feature over 300 wines and each table will have at least two over $50 (many over $100 too). Of course the spread from Pane Rustica will once again be first-class. Kevin from Pane Rustica has promised to elevate the food offerings to (yet) another level as well as bringing "Kevin's Grillin' Pop-up Spot!" to new heights. The wines? The wines, oh dear, oh dear. Where do I start? Okay, how about: Caymus, Silver Oak, Sinegal, Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Chappellet, Titus, Marinelli, Hartford Court, Penner Ash, Domaine Drouhin, Martinelli, TOR Kenward, Davies, Schramsberg, Rombauer, Faust, Flowers, Jax, Frogs Leap, Aperture, Frank Family, Shafer, Stags Leap, Duckhorn, Orin Swift and many more. Not enough? Of course not! In addition, there'll be tables dedicated to purely: French, Italian, Argentinean, Spanish & Oregon wine. Plus special Champagne, Bordeaux & Burgundy spots and, oh yeah, Slovenian, Croation, Turkish and Lebanese wines too. Please, stop me, really, I can't type them all out but you get the picture and it's a very nice view. Those who've been to our previous Anniversary Tastings know and get it. To those of you who have not had the chance to come before, well, you've been missing out on the best food and wine event of the year. We've selected and looked through the whole wine list and there's not a dog in the bunch. In fact, we're so proud and happy of the fact that this year we will have the best selection we've ever offered. I say this every year, and I mean it (every year); If you find a better food and wine event in Tampa, please tell me, because I want go!

Sunday November 8th | 3-6PM. Visit redneckwinecompany.com to learn more.

***There is very limited parking available due to the event taking place in part of the parking lot. Please, make it safe and easy for yourself and plan ahead using Uber/Lyft or a designated driver drop-off/pick-up.***