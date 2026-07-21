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Celebrating 36 Years with the Americans with Disabilities Act

Check out a free concert this weekend!
ADA Celebration | Morning Blend
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Straz Center presents the ADA Celebration, a free concert featuring artists of mixed abilities including musicians, singers and spoken word performers, to celebrate the 36th anniversary of the American Disabilities Act. The Mayor's Alliance for Persons with Disabilities and Hillsborough County Alliance for Citizens with Disabilities will be hosting an evening of entertainment and community advocate recognition awards.

This event is Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. at Straz Rehearsal Hall. Tickets are free but registration is requested at strazcenter.org.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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