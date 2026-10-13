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Celebrating 80 Years of Services in Riverview

Help celebrate their 80th Anniversary.
American Legion | Morning Blend
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American Legion Alafia Post 148 - Riverview, FL is a Veteran's organization that promotes Americanism, assists Veterans in the community.

Their Post is located in Riverview, Florida and it will celebrate its 80th anniversary 16-18th October. They will have a historical display and events open also to the public. They are inviting everyone to come and enjoy the festivities.

You can find more information about the event and their services at alafiapost148.vet.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: American Legion Alafia Post 148 - Riverview, FL

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