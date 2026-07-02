All summer long, we are celebrating America's 250th milestone, so here with a few great family-friendly products that will elevate all of your backyard bashes, is Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss.

Entertaining doesn't need to be complicated—shop Amaz!n Prunes [sunsweet.com] & PlumGood [sunsweet.com] from Sunsweet.

Keep toddlers entertained, active, and cool all summer with the Fisher-Price™ Pour & Play Water Table [amazon.com].

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media