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Celebrating Chocolate and Sweets

Attention chocolate lovers!
National Chocolate Day | Morning Blend
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Tomorrow is National Milk Chocolate Day and Peterbrooke Chocolatier is showing the Morning Blend a way to make chocolate at home. Peterbrooke Chocolatier isn't just a chocolate shop or another chocolatier franchise opportunity— it's a cherished neighborhood experience built on passion, precision, and people.

On top of celebrating chocolate, they are offering one free gelato scoop for the month of July. But, they're not just about the sweets. They're offering summer camps where kids can become chocolatiers for the day. You can find more information at peterbrooke.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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