Tomorrow is National Milk Chocolate Day and Peterbrooke Chocolatier is showing the Morning Blend a way to make chocolate at home. Peterbrooke Chocolatier isn't just a chocolate shop or another chocolatier franchise opportunity— it's a cherished neighborhood experience built on passion, precision, and people.

On top of celebrating chocolate, they are offering one free gelato scoop for the month of July. But, they're not just about the sweets. They're offering summer camps where kids can become chocolatiers for the day. You can find more information at peterbrooke.com

