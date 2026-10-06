Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Bonnet Springs Park

A celebration of Hispanic and Latino Culture.
Bonnet Springs Park | Morning Blend
Posted

Bonnet Springs Park (BSP) invites the community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Bienvenido a BSP, a vibrant, free-admission cultural celebration on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, from 3 - 9 p.m. Headlining the evening will be Los Potritos, featuring renowned percussionist and tripandero creator Daniel Díaz and percussionist and vocalist Jafet Murguia. Díaz has collaborated with artists including Residente, Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny, while Murguia is known for his longstanding musical partnership with Díaz and his work within the Puerto Rican music scene. Also taking the stage will be PJ Kids, a Latin children's music family band formed by the Latin Grammy-nominated duo Periko & Jessi León alongside their 5-year-old drummer son, Milo.

The entertainment lineup also includes Son Curramba, Izis La Enfermera, Capullitos de Alelí, Mariachi Las Aztecas, and DJ Lanz & Dimelotony.Guests can explore an artisan market featuring local makers and small businesses, enjoy authentic cuisine from a diverse collection of food vendors and participate in hands-on cultural activities, including sugar skull mask-making presented by Latinas Profesionales in Action and hojalata tin art. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages. For event updates, schedules, tickets and parking information, visit BonnetSpringsPark.com.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com