Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Bonnet Springs Park

Bonnet Springs Park (BSP) invites the community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Bienvenido a BSP, a vibrant, free-admission cultural celebration on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, from 3 - 9 p.m. Headlining the evening will be Los Potritos, featuring renowned percussionist and tripandero creator Daniel Díaz and percussionist and vocalist Jafet Murguia. Díaz has collaborated with artists including Residente, Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny, while Murguia is known for his longstanding musical partnership with Díaz and his work within the Puerto Rican music scene. Also taking the stage will be PJ Kids, a Latin children's music family band formed by the Latin Grammy-nominated duo Periko & Jessi León alongside their 5-year-old drummer son, Milo.

The entertainment lineup also includes Son Curramba, Izis La Enfermera, Capullitos de Alelí, Mariachi Las Aztecas, and DJ Lanz & Dimelotony.Guests can explore an artisan market featuring local makers and small businesses, enjoy authentic cuisine from a diverse collection of food vendors and participate in hands-on cultural activities, including sugar skull mask-making presented by Latinas Profesionales in Action and hojalata tin art. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages. For event updates, schedules, tickets and parking information, visit BonnetSpringsPark.com.

