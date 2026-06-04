Celebrating National Donut Day with Shipley Donuts!

Shipley Donuts is kicking off National Donut Day, June 5, in the most Shipley way possible — with a free original glazed donut. Guests at all participating locations can enjoy one free signature glazed donut with any purchase every Friday throughout June, starting on National Donut Day.

This June, Shipley Donuts is making the whole month a celebration and Shipley Rewards members get even more out of it. Members who visit any participating Shipley location four days during June and make a minimum $5 purchase will receive a limited-edition, Shipley-branded hat, while supplies last. To qualify, members must be opted into email communications.

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