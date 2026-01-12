Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Celebrating National Soup Month with Jason's Deli

Jason's Deli is now offering some healthy options for 2026.
Jason's Deli
January is National Soup Month, and Jason’s Deli is spotlighting its impressive lineup of nine soups offered year-round. Fan favorites like Chicken & Wild Rice Soup are back, and the beloved Vegetable Soup is now a permanent menu item.

New year - New menu items! Jason’s Deli is featuring a mix of new, returning, and seasonal items, including the new Deli-Bration Cookie, the hearty Deli Cowboy, and limited-time comfort dishes like Chicken & Wild Rice Soup and Cheesy Truffle Pasta with Chicken.

For more information and locations, visit jasonsdeli.com

