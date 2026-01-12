Celebrating National Soup Month with Jason's Deli

January is National Soup Month, and Jason’s Deli is spotlighting its impressive lineup of nine soups offered year-round. Fan favorites like Chicken & Wild Rice Soup are back, and the beloved Vegetable Soup is now a permanent menu item.

New year - New menu items! Jason’s Deli is featuring a mix of new, returning, and seasonal items, including the new Deli-Bration Cookie, the hearty Deli Cowboy, and limited-time comfort dishes like Chicken & Wild Rice Soup and Cheesy Truffle Pasta with Chicken.

For more information and locations, visit jasonsdeli.com

