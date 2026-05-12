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Celebrating Teachers

We discuss simple and thoughtful ways to thank teachers.
Teacher Appreciation | Morning Blend
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Across the state, teacher certification pathways are under growing strain as districts and charters rely on alternative routes to staff their classrooms. Over the past three years alone, the number of classes taught by non-certified teachers has increased by 16%.

Iteach provides an alternative pathway to teacher certification. Two examples are Lauren Milazzo, a kindergarten teacher in Manatee County, and Kevin Olson, an art teacher in Manatee County, who chose an alternative certification pathway with iteach to continue teaching full-time while earning their professional certificate, which maintains stability for their students in the classroom. iteach offers passionate individuals the opportunity to complete their professional certification coursework requirements while teaching full time and putting excellent teaching theory into practice in real-time.

For more information, visit iteach.net

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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