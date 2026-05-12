Celebrating Teachers

Across the state, teacher certification pathways are under growing strain as districts and charters rely on alternative routes to staff their classrooms. Over the past three years alone, the number of classes taught by non-certified teachers has increased by 16%.

Iteach provides an alternative pathway to teacher certification. Two examples are Lauren Milazzo, a kindergarten teacher in Manatee County, and Kevin Olson, an art teacher in Manatee County, who chose an alternative certification pathway with iteach to continue teaching full-time while earning their professional certificate, which maintains stability for their students in the classroom. iteach offers passionate individuals the opportunity to complete their professional certification coursework requirements while teaching full time and putting excellent teaching theory into practice in real-time.

For more information, visit iteach.net