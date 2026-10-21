Celebrating Winter Haven Hospital with BayCare

Winter Haven Hospital is celebrating a century of service to the community. Dr. Ari Asif, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Winter Haven Hospital, joins Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend to reflect on the hospital’s 100-year legacy, how healthcare has evolved and how its mission continues to meet the changing needs of patients and families. He also highlights the hospital’s connection with Winter Haven Women’s Hospital and the comprehensive support available for women’s health, including breast cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment. Learn more at BayCare.org/WHH100

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare Health Systems

