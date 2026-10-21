Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrating Winter Haven Hospital with BayCare

BayCare | Morning Blend
Posted

Winter Haven Hospital is celebrating a century of service to the community. Dr. Ari Asif, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Winter Haven Hospital, joins Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend to reflect on the hospital’s 100-year legacy, how healthcare has evolved and how its mission continues to meet the changing needs of patients and families. He also highlights the hospital’s connection with Winter Haven Women’s Hospital and the comprehensive support available for women’s health, including breast cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment. Learn more at BayCare.org/WHH100

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare Health Systems

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com