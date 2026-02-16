Celtic Woman Launches 'A New Era' Tour Celebrating 21 Years With Stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall

The Grammy-nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman, the most successful all-female Irish group in history, is set to return to North America and captivate audiences once again with their brand-new tour, Celtic Woman – A New Era.

Launching a bold new chapter in the iconic group's celebrated 21-year journey, the tour includes a stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Wednesday, March 25.

Caitríona Sherlock from Celtic Woman joins us to discuss this exciting milestone and what audiences can expect from the new show

For more information, visit CelticWoman.com.