Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celtic Woman Launches 'A New Era' Tour Celebrating 21 Years With Stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Celtic Woman: A New Era is coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Wednesday, March 25!
Celtic Woman: A New Era | Morning Blend
Posted

The Grammy-nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman, the most successful all-female Irish group in history, is set to return to North America and captivate audiences once again with their brand-new tour, Celtic Woman – A New Era.

Launching a bold new chapter in the iconic group's celebrated 21-year journey, the tour includes a stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Wednesday, March 25.

Caitríona Sherlock from Celtic Woman joins us to discuss this exciting milestone and what audiences can expect from the new show

For more information, visit CelticWoman.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com