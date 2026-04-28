Central Florida Bahavioral Health Network | Recovery School of Tampa Bay

Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, Inc. Hope4SunCoast.org contracts with community service organizations to provide a full array of publicly funded mental health and substance abuse services in the SunCoast counties of Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota. Services include acute care, residential treatment, housing, medical, outpatient, recovery support, and prevention.

Today, they are joined by one of their provider organizations, Recovery Schools of Tampa Bay, to discuss services.

Victory High Schools are a life-changing option for students and families. We are non-profit, private high schools in Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough Counties in Florida for teens in recovery from substance-use disorders or co-occurring disorders. Here, students can earn their diplomas away from the pressures and temptations of traditional high school.

Florida Recovery Schools of Tampa Bay – We are Here for You!

CFBHN can be reached at Hope4Suncoast.org

Recovery Schools of Tampa Bay can be reached at 813-444-7766 and info@frsoftb.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Florida Behavioral Health Network

