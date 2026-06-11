Central Florida Behavioral Health Network |ACTS Clubhouse

Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, Inc. Hope4SunCoast.org contracts with community service organizations to provide a full array of publicly funded mental health and substance abuse services in the SunCoast counties of Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota. Services include acute care, residential treatment, housing, medical, outpatient, recovery support, and prevention.

Today, they are joined by one of their provider organizations, ACTS Clubhouse.

There is help in your area – reach out and seek services. ACTS has been serving the Tampa Bay community since 1978.

For information on CFBHN go to Hope4Suncoast.org

For ACTS go to actsfl.org and 813.246.7391

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Florida Behavioral Healthcare Network

