Central Florida Behavioral Health Network and Operation PAR Expand Accessible Addiction Treatment

Envisioning communities where accessible behavioral healthcare enhances the lives of all may sound simple, but thanks to Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, it's closer to a reality!

As the managing entity to put organizations together for good, CFBHN is led by Alan Davidson, who's back alongside Marvin Coleman, Vice President of Operation PAR.

Operation PAR addresses the physical, psychological, and emotional components of alcohol, opioid, and other substance use, providing a thoughtful approach to healing. They believe that recovery is possible, and their team of medical professionals are dedicated to helping you achieve the life you’ve always wanted.

If you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol or substance use disorders, please reach out to CFBHN at Hope4Suncoast.org, or Operation PAR at OperationPAR.org.